Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – President William Ruto is the next big thing in the entire continent of Africa.

This is after he was named the most influential African Leader on Twitter in 2022 according to the 2022 World Leader Power Ranking report from Burson Cohn and Wolfe’s (BCW) Twiplomacy.

Furthermore, Ruto jumped nine positions from the 2021 global ranking to rank at position thirteen globally in 2022.

Ruto is closely followed by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni as the second and third most influential leaders on social networking platforms in the continent.

Twiplomacy also ranked Ruto third among New World Leaders.

The ranking is informed by an analysis of data collected between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

At a time when new leadership at Twitter has made the future of digital diplomacy on the platform uncertain, one thing remains clear: You can’t take the social out of social media – even for politicians.

The top three bring together big personalities, geopolitical clout, and a strong domestic following – all factors that determine a world leader’s influence on the platform.

Twiplomacy is a digital diplomacy initiative by a strategic communication agency and part of BCW Global.

“The algorithm assigned a tailored weighting to variables including mentions, tweets, retweets, reach, impressions, follower changes, likes, and follower count,” a statement from Twiplomacy indicated.

BCW’s Twiplomacy new ranking algorithm has been designed to identify what influence is on Twitter among a particular list of handles.

Ruto, who succeeded President Uhuru Kenyatta, has 5.6 million followers on Twitter, while opposition leader Raila Odinga has 4.1 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.