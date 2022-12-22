Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – President William Ruto’s spanner boy, Dennis Nthumbi, on Tuesday, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was questioned about his academic status by lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

Nthumbi was testifying against Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Irene Masit in the tribunal set by the president to probe the commissioners who disowned the August 15 presidential results.

On his part, Kipkorir is representing Masit who is part of the IEBC’s dissenting quartet; three other commissioners namely Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi gave up their posts.

While putting Nthumbi through a tough cross-examination, the attorney sought to know if the former holds an academic degree in his areas of interest.

“Why do you call yourself a reverend Nthumbi, sometimes you call yourself a bishop, are you a reverend or bishop? Did you attend theology class, do you have a theology degree?” posed Kipkorir.

In his response, a visibly shaken Nthumbi said; “I’m an ordained reverend through the ordainment of Bishop Eric Mwangi…essentially I’m a theologian…I don’t have a theology degree.”

The lawyer went on; “You call yourself a security expert, what are your professional credentials to be an expert? Do you have a degree in security studies? or a degree in military science? Have you served in the military as an officer?”

To which Nthumbi uncomfortably responded; “I have served in the security field…I don’t have a degree in security studies…but I have certifications. I have not served in the military, but I have certifications of the same within my areas of professional background. And I have done operations with the military.”

In his previous interviews, Nthumbi has been calling himself a cleric, a governance and security expert, and a military expert.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.