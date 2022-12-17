Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday December 17, 2022 – President William Ruto’s quest for constitutional changes received a major boost.

This is after religious leaders backed the move to create an office for Raila Odinga as the Leader of Opposition to be fully funded by Ruto’s Government.

Clergymen, under the umbrella of the Dialogue Reference Group, asked Ruto to consider making the proposed constitutional changes in order to entrench stronger institutions.

“We have taken note of the ongoing debate in the country and reiterate our position that the country requires dignified opposition as a measure of promoting accountability,” read a statement by the leaders.

The Dialogue Reference Group released a statement after deliberation at the Third National Dialogue Conference that was held at Ufungamano House in Limuru.

In the meeting, the caucus resolved to support a constitutional process that will guarantee a strong opposition.

They also advised President William Ruto to consider public participation before constitutional amendments are implemented.

The Dialogue Reference Group warned Ruto that his plan could meet the same fate that befell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) early 2022 when it was declared null and void.

“We recommend the President constitute a multi-sectoral task force to undertake an objective review of the implementation of the constitution.”

“The principle of a people driven constitution review process must be maintained at all times,” they added.

The religious leaders further asked the President to form a task force that will oversee the process of constitutional review.

They want the task force to collect public opinions in order for the Government to make the process an all-inclusive one and allow total buy-in.

