Saturday, December 31, 2022 – One of the lawyers who represented President William Ruto during the Supreme Court hearing challenging his win has revealed the Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawyer who made him sweat profusely.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, lawyer Elias Muthuma said Raila Odinga’s lawyer, Julie Soweto made the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team panic during her presentation.

Soweto was among a battery of lawyers who represented Raila Odinga who had challenged Ruto’s win at the apex court.

“We were in court during the last day and everyone did their presentation. Then the Soweto moment came and she was sensational, she was passionate, just relying on one document and everyone had been looking for this Jose Camargo that they had so critically presented over and she went on a live demo,” Muthuma said.

Mutuma further disclosed that Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia had warned them that the case would not go smoothly as they had seen on the first days of the presentations.

“I wish you were there to see the look on senior Ngatia’s face and he looked at us and said, I told you guys, it cannot just have gone that smoothly. I knew they had something up their sleeves,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST