Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government, in partnership with the World Bank, has kicked off the construction of a Ksh1.2 billion state-of-the-art college in the coastal county of Kwale.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs CS Salim Mvurya commissioned the construction of the Regional Maritime Institute on Monday.

The construction began two weeks after Ruto toured the region and promised to initiate development.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony, Mvurya announced that the transport and port logistics institute will be a first of its kind in the region.

“Once the ultra-modern project is completed, it will not only be the first of its kind in Kenya but also a regional centre of excellence for the East African region,” the CS announced.

According to the plan, the project aims at training a new generation of mariners under its skills for transformation and regional integration.

Mvurya further noted that the project will help in the long-term goal of harnessing the blue economy.

“The institute is part of the government’s plan to promote sustainable investments in the blue resources and unlock the potential of the oceans frontier to contribute to economic growth,” he remarked.

It will be a big win for the coastal region as the college will complement the already existing Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa County, in offering training in port logistics and marine transport.

“The school will equip trainees with relevant knowledge and skills in port logistics and marine transport to make Kenya a maritime powerhouse,” Mvurya remarked.

Once completed the institute will operate under Kenya Coast National Polytechnic.

Students who will enroll will be drawn from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.