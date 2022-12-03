Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – The government of President William Ruto has invited the public to bid for items that will be auctioned on January 5, 2023.

In the gazette notice dated Friday, December 2, the government, through the Customs and Border Control Department (CBCD), put up school furniture intended for donation, kitchen cabinets, steel coils, and alcohol, such as whiskies, for sale.

Grand items such as motor vehicles, baby diaper machine spare parts, rice mill machinery, and automatic brush car wash systems were also featured.

Refurbished gaming machines, denim fabric, sofa sets, sugar, lamps, butyl acetate, household goods, chocolate, candies, and bales of used shoes, and solar home systems were also headed for auctioneer’s hammer.

The uncollected goods were brought in the country between 2020 and October 2022 and will be disposed of from the customs warehouse and availed for inspection by interested buyers.

“Viewing will take place at the Customs Warehouse, Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDE) in Nairobi on January 2 and 3, 2023, during office hours,” the gazette notice stated.

CBCD department collects and accounts for Import Duty and VAT on imports, and collects the agency fees on behalf of other cargo-related institutions.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice,” the gazette notice read.

According to the law, commodities auctioned by the government are often considered to be abandoned goods by owners who failed to pay revenue that accumulated since the date of importation.

Unless such goods are removed within 30 days from the date of the notice, they are listed for sale by auction.

