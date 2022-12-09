Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – That President William Ruto is a smart and clever politician in the country is not doubt.

So calculating is Ruto that he managed to beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta hands down when they had the deep state and the system on their side in the last election.

Ruto did not stop there, he went ahead and raided Raila’s Azimio and left the Opposition limping.

And now, he has turned his focus on Raila Odinga himself and wants to destroy him completely.

According to Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, Ruto is planning to tame Raila Odinga by creating the office of the Official Leader of the Opposition.

During an interview, Jalang’o alleged that the move aimed to reduce Raila’s influence in the country.

According to the emcee-turned-lawmaker, Raila would be engaged in official duties other than with Kenyans.

He added that the oversight of the government would only be effective if Raila did not hold any office.

“It will be used to try and tame Raila. If it comes to pass, we will have no other option but to follow what the Constitution says.”

“I believe in the streets as they are more effective than any office. The streets advocated for the 2010 Constitution. Public participation has changed a lot of matters in the country,” he stated.

He also accused Ruto of double speaking, stating that the Kenya Kwanza administration was looking to bring back the nullified Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“This is not something that you wake up and advocate for. They are bringing back proposals that were enshrined in the BBI.

“Knowing their numbers in Parliament and how they are whipped, it will come to pass,” he stated.

However, according to Kenya Kwanza, the proposal to create the office was Ruto’s way of uniting the country, a form of a handshake.

