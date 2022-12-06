Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – President William Ruto yesterday came face-to-face with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri who sued him over the nomination of Principal Secretaries (PSs).

Speaking during the launch of the 2021/2022 Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report, Ruto welcomed the decision by Theuri to sue him, maintaining that nobody was above the law.

He teased the LSK boss for losing the case against him but pointed out that he would have accepted a ruling which declared the nominations unlawful.

“I am pleased to see my friend Theuri and I appreciate that it is how the wheels of justice operate. I am happy that he is not threatening to hold demonstrations because he did not win the case.

“It is okay to take me or the government to court. If you have a matter and I lose, it means I was wrong but we leave that to the judiciary to decide,” Ruto stated.

At the same time, Ruto defended his close ties with Chief Justice Martha Koome, saying the executive must work in harmony with the Judiciary.

He maintained that he was only offering support to the courts as was his mandate to uphold the rule of law and protect the constitution.

“They can confirm to you that I have never made any call to anybody to ask them to do nothing. My support to the judiciary is so that they can effectively deliver justice to the people of Kenya. Period!” Ruto remarked.

He argued that Kenyans will bear the brunt of a manipulated judicial system if the CJ cedes the independence of the crucial institution that she leads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST