Monday, December 5, 2022 – President William Ruto sealed a deal over the weekend to allow South Sudan traders to clear their goods from Naivasha Port.

This comes even as he reverted the port operations from Naivasha back to Mombasa after taking over from Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement released by State House, traders from the East African country could either clear their goods from the port of Mombasa or Naivasha.

Ruto explained that the move would ease trade between the two nations, given the challenges faced before.

“Kenya will facilitate cost-effective movement of goods from the port of Mombasa to South Sudan.”

“Ruto stated that South Sudan traders can choose to clear their goods from the port of Mombasa, Nairobi or Naivasha,” read the statement in part.

It was also revealed that Sudan would be given land to build a dry port. However, the exact location and size of the land were not made public.

President Salva Kiir, on his part, thanked Ruto for the initiative noting that the deal would benefit Kenya and South Sudan.

“On behalf of the people of South Sudan we are grateful to Kenya for allowing our traders to choose where to clear their goods without any restrictions,” he stated.

Details of the deal were released following Ruto’s visit to Juba.

Ruto was accompanied by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, among other government officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.