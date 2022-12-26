Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – President William Ruto has responded to remarks made by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga over his achievements in 100 days in office.

Speaking on Sunday during an Interdenominational Christmas Church Service in Eldoret, Ruto said that’s exactly what the Opposition should be doing.

“Mimi na hawa tuliochaguliwa nao tunang’ang’ana na hii ya serikali. Mimi nafurahi pia wale ndugu zetu wa upinzani wanang’ang’ana pia na ile ya upinzani. Nimeona wanakazana wanajaribu kutukosoa, hiyo ni mzuri. Wametupatia marks hapo, hiyo ni sawa,” Ruto said.

(My team and I are doing our work in government, and I’m happy those in the opposition are also striving to do their work. I have seen they are correcting us and have given us marks and that’s good)

On December 22, Raila released a statement dubbed ‘One Hundred Days to Nowhere’ in which he criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration for failing to live up to expectations.

In the statement, Raila said the first 100 days of the Kenya Kwanza regime have been marked by the pronouncements, actions, and policy failures that evidence a troubling trend line across the spectrum.

“This is a below-average regime. On a scale of 1-10, we would grade the regime at four points,” Raila said.

