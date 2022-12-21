Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – The fate of impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza now lies in the hands of 11 Senators, the majority from President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi formed a special committee to probe Kawira Mwangaza’s ouster by the Meru MCAs.

Kenya Kwanza’s side is represented by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), Karungu Thagwa (Kiambu), Esther Okenyuri (nominated), Ali Roba (Mandera), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado), and Eddie Oketch (Migori).

On the other hand, Raila Odinga’s Azimio is represented by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Joseph Githuku (Lamu), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos), and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

Kingi tasked the committee with investigating the impeachment motion and demanded a report within 10 days.

“The committee will investigate the proposed motion of removal of office of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. They should report to the Senate whether or not it found the particulars of the allegations against the governor to have been substantiated,” Kingi stated.

On December 15, the Meru County assembly submitted the motion to the Senate after 67 out of 68 MCAs present approved the removal of Kawira from office through impeachment.

Kawira was accused of violation of office by hiring family members, including his husband Murega Baichu, to county jobs. She, however, dismissed the claims noting that her husband was working for free.

In addition, she was accused of sideling members of the county assembly in making key decisions.

