Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 18, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s controversial Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) may be extended from where he left to the border of Malaba.

This was revealed by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who revealed that President William Ruto was seeking another loan from China for the extension.

According to Murkomen, Ruto’s Government is seeking a collaborative partnership with the Chinese Government to extend the SGR from Mai Mahiu to Malaba.

In talks spearheaded by Ruto, Kenya proposed a five-year plan to extend SGR from Suswa to Malaba and into Uganda.

The multi-billion-dollar railway line will run through Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisumu, to Malaba.

“In the long run, we would like to complete the connection of the SGR from Suswa to Kisumu through Bomet, Nyamira, parts of Kisii and then to Malaba. Later, we can think of upgrading the existing Metre Gauge Railway via Nakuru to Kisumu and via Eldoret to Malaba,” read Murkomen’s statement.

The CS highlighted that the Kenya Kwanza Government was eager to upgrade its railway, noting that the transport system was more affordable.

He also indicated that the railway networks are secure for the transportation of goods, and a source of stable jobs.

“There is no need for the railway to be taken to the bush. We will take it to the city of Nakuru, Eldoret, and then to Kisumu and thereafter connect it to Uganda,” Murkomen stated.

According to the former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, the SGR should connect the busy Nakuru city to other parts of the African continent ordinarily.

This comes even as Ruto and his allies had demonized SGR

Already, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had ordered his Transport Minister to ensure that the country’s SGR reaches the Kenyan border ready to connect with Kenya’s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.