Saturday December 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has moved to reverse the decision by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over Kenyatta University’s land to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This was revealed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who stated that the Government will take back Kenyatta University’s (KU) land that was allocated to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking yesterday during KU’s 52nd graduation ceremony, Gachagua announced that the land had not been allocated legally.

He accused Uhuru’s administration of not being procedural when transferring the institution’s land.

“Early this year before the new administration came in, the previous one intimidated the university council and Vice Chancellor to allow the grabbing of Kenyatta University land.”

“These great men and women stood their ground and refused to surrender the land,” Gachagua remarked amidst cheers from the graduands.

Gachagua remarked that the land will be promptly returned to Kenyatta University.

“As a Government, we have instructed the Ministry of Land to cancel those allocations and reinstate the land to Kenyatta University,” Gachagua revealed.

In August 2022, the Environment and Lands Court allowed the Government to take up the 410 acres of Kenyatta University land.

The land was allocated to WHO (30 acres), Africa Centre for Disease Control (10 acres), and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (108 acres).

Professor Paul Wainaina, the university’s Vice Chancellor and the entire university council were sent home in what they claimed was their refusal to hand over the title deed of the university for adjudication of the land.

Gachagua revealed that the VC was reinstated together with the council because they had done what was right.

