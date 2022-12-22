Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – President William Ruto’s UDA has summoned Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu to face disciplinary action after she was captured in an altercation over a married man and singer, Samidoh, during a Dubai concert.

Confirming the summons, an official from the UDA party communication team stated that Keren Nyamu had been asked to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Friday, December 23.

The lawmaker was filmed in an altercation with other people at popular Mugithi musician Samidoh’s concert in the United Arab Emirates city over the weekend.

She almost exchanged blows with Samidoh’s wife during the concert all in the name of love.

UDA, in its summons, noted that it had received numerous complaints from various quarters.

“In the said incident which is well captured on video that has been widely circulated in both mainstream and social media, your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator.”

“Further, be informed that if the complaints against you as herein above specified are proved at the hearing, the consequences thereof are as provided in the Party Constitution,” read the letter in part.

UDA explained to the lawmaker that she had a right to be represented by a lawyer during the hearings.

She was also given the alternative of representing herself.

