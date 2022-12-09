Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – President William Ruto can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that his government will not be overthrown by Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was gunning for mass action against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

This is after it emerged that Ruto and Raila met secretly on Thursday and reached an agreement to iron out their differences.

According to impeccable sources, Ruto was able to convince Raila to call off his planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The sources indicated that the move by the Kenya Kwanza administration to approve plans for the creation of a powerful office of the opposition necessitated Azimio La Umoja’s last-minute change of heart.

According to insiders, the office of the Opposition set to be granted to Raila and other Azimio principals would yield great power and benefits.

An annual address to the parliament and leeway to nominate persons to constitutional, statutory commissions are among the benefits of that seat.

Others include receiving funding from the exchequer to facilitate Raila’s operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.