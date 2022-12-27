Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Roots party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah has pleaded with President William Ruto to legalize bhang.

Speaking in Emuhaya yesterday, Wajackoyah urged Ruto to conduct proper research into the bhang business to find out its profits and how the proceeds can be used to boost the economy.

According to him, Ruto’s government should legalize bhang for commercial, industrial and medicinal purposes.

He noted that the proceeds of bhang from these three uses can be pumped back into the National Treasury’s coffers, which he intimated are presently relatively empty.

Wajackoya also wants the police to halt all arrests against those found growing bhang terming it as medicine.

“Ningependa kumwuliza rais Ruto aangalie hii maneno…ama tukae chini kama leaders wa this country tujadiliane tulete bangi yetu ya Bunyore na Nyamira. Bangi ndio itaokoa ata hawa vijana wa talanta…mambo ya kudanganywadanganywa hapa ati pesa itatoka kwa serikali…serikali haina pesa,” he said.

“Mimi bado nimesimama na huo mpango, ikiwa Ruto ataniskiza aniskie…kama hataki ni sawa. Lakini bangi lazima ipandwe na Bunyore ndio itakuwa nchi ya bangi. For commercialization, industrialization and medicinal use…kuvuta sio kitu, inavutwa ata leo.

“Tunataka polisi waachane na watu upande wa bangi…bangi ni dawa, tafadhali mtoe hiyo kipengo ya kusema bangi sio halali.”

The controversial Roots party boss further held that snake farming is a multi-billion-shilling business that also needs to be explored for the benefit of the people and the country.

Wajackoyah added that he has since engaged Baringo Governor over the same and received assurance that the county is not short of snakes that can be reared and their venom sold.

“Niliongea na gavana wa Baringo juzi akaniambia kwamba Baringo kuna nyoka nyingi sana na wameanza kufuga nyoka. Saa hizi ukitaka kufuga nyoka kuna leseni kwa KWS…mimi nilikuwa nafikiria kwamba hakukuwa na sheria, kunayo.”

“Kama mna nyoka tafadhali fugeni nyoka…ile kitu ambayo hatuna ni progression ya kutoa venom. Gram moja ya venom ni USD 6,000…ngozi ya nyoka inaenda Italy na Turkey kutengeneza viatu na jackets…nyama ya nyoka tutapea Chinese maanake hii deni imezidi,” he stated.

