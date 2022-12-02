Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – President William Ruto has today suspended the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who rejected the outcome of the August 9th Presidential election.

In a Gazette Notice on Friday, the President suspended IEBC vice chairman Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit.

“Having received and considered the petition of the National Assembly and in the exercise of the prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government by Article 251 of the Constitution, I do hereby direct as follows: THAT Cherera, Wanderi, Masit and Nyang’aya, being members of the IEBC, be and are hereby suspended from office with immediate effect,” part of the Gazette notice reads.

The President also appointed High Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule to chair a tribunal that will investigate the embattled IEBC Commissioners.

Others appointed to the tribunal as members are Carolyne Kamende Daudi, Linda Gakii Kiome, Mathew Njaramba Nyabena, Col. (Rtd.) Saeed Khamis Saeed as members of the tribunal.

Kibet Kirui Emmanuel, Irene Tunta Nchoe have been appointed joint secretaries.

The tribunal’s lead counsel will be Peter Munge Murage who will be assisted by Zamzam Abdi Abib.

The Kenyan DAILY POST