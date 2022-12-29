Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, is among leaders suffering under the leadership of President William Ruto.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, Murathe wielded a lot of power and was even nicknamed the ‘President’s man’.

However, when the “Son from Kamagut” won the Presidency in August, Murathe was among the leaders who bore the most pain since they were opposed to Ruto’s presidency.

On Wednesday, Murathe, who had over 10 bodyguards at his disposal, claimed that his security had been withdrawn.

But he has downplayed the situation, which he said was punitive, maintaining that though unfortunate, “that does not dim his spirit.”

The former Gatanga MP hoped that the revenge mission doesn’t affect ordinary Kenyans, asking Ruto to serve all Kenyans equally.

“We have three arms of government, including the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary and our supporters must not feel left out of government,” he said.

The former Jubilee powerbroker further urged Azimio La Umoja leaders not to be discouraged by Ruto’s move and to use the available avenues to ensure that their people fully benefit.

“Parliament, for example, is a powerful arm of government and our people should make use of it to address their plight, as well as tap into the devolved units,” Murathe said.

