Sunday, December 4, 2022 – The Bungoma Senate race which is scheduled for December 8th has taken another turn.

This is after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi ganged up against President William Ruto’s UDA.

While campaigning yesterday, the two Kenya Kwanza supremos vowed not to allow UDA to clinch the Bungoma Senatorial seat.

Mudavadi and Wetangula drummed up support for Ford Kenya candidate Wafula Wakoli who is set for a face-off with UDA candidate Mwambu Mabonga.

“We as the constituent parties agreed that we would not field any candidates in Garissa, Marakwet and Murang’a and we thought that in Bungoma, nobody else would field a candidate because since Wetangula is from Ford Kenya, we would return the seat to his party, ” Mudavadi stated.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary added that together with Wetangula, their mission was to unite the Western people.

“Wetangula and I have decided to work together and unite the people of Western so that we have one voice. We do not want jokes this time around.”

“This seat belongs to Ford Kenya and it will remain as such. When we begin this push and pull and start insulting one another, we will only limit the development of our country,” he added.

Wetangula acknowledged Mudavadi’s support for joining him in pushing to have the Ford party candidate succeed him in the Senate.

“The Ford Kenya brigade will pitch camp here in Bungoma to campaign for our own Wafula Wakoli to ensure that he emerges the winner,” he uttered.

Wakoli will face off with DAP-K boss Wafula Wamunyinyi of Azimio and former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga who will fly the UDA flag.

