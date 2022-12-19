Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – The whole world was treated to the most epic and all-time classic 2022 World Cup match yesterday between France and Argentina.

The game played at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar saw Argentina defeat 2018 World Cup Champions France to win the 2022 World Cup finals.

Soccer punters worldwide, who predicted that Argentina will lift the trophy, all smiled to the bank after the final whistle.

First Lady Rachael Ruto was among the few who were smiling all the way to the bank after she took to social media to reveal that she had placed a bet with her hubby President William Ruto.

Rachael was supporting Lionel Messi to lift the trophy while her husband and President William Ruto had placed a bet in favor of Kylian Mbape’s France.

In a statement shortly after Argentina was crowned the 2022 World Cup champions, the First Lady, without revealing her possible win, asked ‘Bill’ to be gentle and pay her.

“I want to join the rest of the world in congratulating the Argentina National Football Team, Captained by Lionel Messi, for winning the 2022 World Cup tournament.

“Wear your three stars with pride. Bill, pay your bill,” Rachel Ruto said in a tweet.

Betting has been touted as a serious cancer in society that has led many to depression and suicide after losing their bets, but with it having infiltrated State House, only God can save us from this menace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.