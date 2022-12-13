Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – President William Ruto extended his recognition to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners, Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye, by conferring them with Presidential awards during Jamhuri Day fete.

Ruto honoured Chebukati with the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) in a list of 13 individuals in the category.

Other IEBC commissioners, Guliye and Molu, were awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) in the second class category with 35 other Kenyans.

“In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, confer Awards and Honours to the following persons,” the special gazette notice read in part.

Chebukati, Molu and Guliye were feted ahead of their term exit at the end of January 2023.

The beleaguered three IEBC officials are expected to exit office following the expiry of their six-years term, setting the stage for the appointment of other commissioners.

Ruto also honoured IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein with Third Class Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

However, Ruto did not recognise four IEBC commissioners who disputed the August 9 Presidential results. Irene Masit, who still holds office, and Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyangaya, and Francis Wanderi, who resigned, were edged out of the list.

The four are set to be investigated independently following the formation of a tribunal led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

Ruto also recognized a few legislators from Azimio la Umoja. Among them was the leader of the minority, Opiyo Wandayi, who was awarded the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH).

Kitui governor, Julius Malombe, received the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH).

The head of state also awarded Uasin Gishu woman representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, with Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH).

Shollei was recognised for her role during the August 9 polls, especially at the national tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, where she protected Ruto’s votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.