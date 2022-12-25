Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 25, 2022 – President William Ruto donated food and medical supplies to South Sudan after conflict erupted in the Eastern African country.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto acknowledged that there was a humanitarian crisis in parts of the East African Community (EAC) country.

The Head of State noted that the conflict was between warring factions that had signed the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R- ARCSS).

Further, Ruto directed that the food items be airlifted to ensure the foodstuff got to the affected families on time.

“I have directed that a shipment of foodstuff and essential medical supplies be immediately airlifted to Upper Nile and Jonglei States.”

“Equally, I implore the international community to urgently provide all possible and relevant assistance to the Government of South Sudan to enable it to address this dire situation,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, Ruto revealed that he had a conversation with President Salva Kiir on Saturday, who he called upon to ensure that the affected families got humanitarian assistance.

He added that it was unfortunate that many families were suffering yet it was a season of sharing.

Ruto called on the larger international community to also intervene as the conflict would also affect the larger EAC block.

However, Ruto’s generosity has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who criticized him for giving away food while his own people were starving to death due to hunger and lack of food.

Ruto has equally donated foodstuff to Somalia in the past when Kenyans were facing a dire humanitarian crisis as a result of drought.

