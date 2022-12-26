Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – President William Ruto opened up for the first time about the plight of Baby Sagini, who was found in a maize plantation with his eyes gouged out.

Speaking in Eldoret, Ruto rebuked Baby Sagini’s guardians and parents for failing to keep him safe.

He appealed to Kenyans, especially those with the responsibility to care for the children, to make sure they are safe.

“Please, take care of our children,” Ruto pleaded.

The president expressed his disbelief that some parents put their kids’ lives in danger rather than looking out for them.

“We have seen that there is one parent in Kisii who has removed their child’s eyes. It is a very shocking thing to do,” Ruto stated.

He questioned what sort of a devil could possess a person to cause harm to the helpless infant and destroy their life.

“And when some people harm their children, we have good people like these (Children Home) who take in the children without parents and raise them. It really is a world of difference,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST