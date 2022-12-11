Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – President William Ruto is expected to meet with the Opposition Leader Raila Odinga in the United States next week.

The two bitter political rivals are part of a delegation that will converge at the US- Africa conference in Washington DC.

Raila, the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, contested for the presidency in the August 2022 polls but lost to President Ruto.

The seasoned politician left Kenya for the US on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Ruto is expected to depart for the US after presiding over the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The Summit is aimed at outlining the commitment of the US to African countries both in terms of development and diplomatic ties.

It will also underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities, a statement from the US State Department said.

All African Heads of State have been invited by US President Joe Biden and it is one of the most significant meetings to have ever been organized by the US.

