Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has revealed that President William Ruto and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will have a handshake in the coming days.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, said though Raila and Ruto are bitter political rivals, they may soon mend their fences and pledge to work together.

Already, President William Ruto is proposing the formation of an office of the Opposition Leader and this according to political analysts is one way of offering Raila Odinga a soft landing after a heavy defeat during the August 9th Presidential election.

“Says the prophet! The day is coming when William Ruto and Raila Odinga will retreat. The waves in River Nile will rise,” Kaluma said.

Ruto and Raila have a history of working together, and the last time they worked together is during the 2007 Presidential election, where Raila won the election but late former President Mwai Kibaki rigged him out.

