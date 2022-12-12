Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to President William Ruto as Kenya celebrates the 59th Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

In a letter that was delivered by the Russian Embassy in Nairobi, Putin noted that the relationship Kenya has with Russia is traditionally friendly, adding that, the relationship between the duo meets the foundational development and basic needs of Kenyan and Russian people.

Putin noted that the Russian and Kenyan governments are more focused on creating stability and security within the African continent, wishing President Ruto a successful political and leadership path in his line as the newly elected President of Kenya.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of Kenya-Jamhuri Day! The relations between our countries are traditionally friendly.

“I am convinced that their further development in various spheres meets the fundamental interests of Russian and Kenyan people and is in line with strengthening stability and security on the African continent,” the letter reads.

Here is Putin’s full letter to President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.