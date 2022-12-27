Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – A Russian politician who had criticised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “terror,” has been found dead after a mysterious fall from a hotel in India.

Sausage multi-millionaire Pavel Antov, from the main pro-Putin party, United Russia, had been on a holiday to celebrate his impending 66th birthday.

Indian media reports say the Antov “jumped” from the roof of the hotel and was found in a pool of blood, however, the Russian Consul General in Calcutta Alexei Idamkin told TASS that the Russian meat mogul “fell” out of a hotel window in Rayagada, Odisha state.

Alexei Idamkin said: “We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police.”

Antov’s Indian guide rushed him to hospital but he was declared dead by a doctor.

The father-of-one, said to be Russia’s highest-earning elected politician, is the latest of a string of high-profile Russians, critical of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, to have met their death following a mysterious fall.