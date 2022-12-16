Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Russia has warned that there would be unpredictable consequences if the United States sends its famed Patriot missiles defence system to Ukraine.

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the advanced long-range air defense system to Ukraine to help counter Moscow’s attacks, according to US officials.

The defence system will greatly help Ukraine protect its skies against Russian missiles and drones.

However, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement, warned that any shipment of US Patriot missiles to Ukraine could “lead to unpredictable consequences” and threaten global security.

“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [Biden] administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences,” the Russian Embassy statement said.

The embassy added that continued arms deliveries to Ukraine “will only strengthen the Zelensky regime’s sense of impunity and push it to new crimes against civilians” in four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed.

The statement also criticized US support for Ukraine, saying: “Washington’s strategy causes enormous damage not only to the Russian-American relations, but also creates additional risks for global security.”

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, December 14, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any Patriot missiles sent to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russian forces, but added that the US plan had not been confirmed.