Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Royal fans have accused Meghan Markle of copying the outfit Kate Middleton wore a week prior.

Meghan attended the Robert F. Kennedy Awards alongside Prince Harry to collect a Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday night, Dec. 6.

She wore a white off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion.

However, fans say it is similar to the green off-the-shoulder dress Kate Middleton wore towards the end of November when she and Prince William were in Boston, USA.

This led royal fans to accuse her of “copying” Kate Middleton.

One Twitter user wrote: “Oh she’s copying Kate off shoulder and white gown. Of course.”

A second posted: “Copying Kate with the neckline but that’s where any resemblances end. One more definite thumbs down to join all the others!”

Another wrote: “Copying Kate….much!!!.”

“She’s trying so hard to be Catherine,” another said.

One social media user chimed in with: “OMG, she is truly jealous of Princess of Wales Catherine.”