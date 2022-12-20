Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – The British Royal family once asked a fox hunter to get rid of a fox that pooed on Prince George’s toys and chased King Charles’ dogs.

Britain’s top fox hunter, Bruce Lindsay-Smith, said business is booming as councils have given up trying to control foxes.

He disclosed that the royals were once his clients as he was called in to sort out their vermin problem.

He said: “They were fouling on little George’s garden toys and what have you.

“They didn’t want the children running around on the grass with fox mess all over it. You can’t blame them.”

Bruce, 63, said he has only had 10 nights off in the past two years and averages five kills per job.

The shooter is in high demand as councils no longer have the resources or personnel to tackle the animal.

“I don’t feel any remorse for shooting a fox,” he said.

“There are more than ever. When I go to look at people’s places they’ve been wiped out of chickens. I’ve even been asked to bury people’s cats.”

Lindsay-Smith has killed as many as 13 in a single garden. His overall record for one night is 36 on a golf course.