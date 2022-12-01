Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Morocco have topped Group F at the 2022 World Cup following a 2-1 victory over Canada today, December 1.

First-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri gave the North African team the big win over Canada.

Morocco and Canada were drawn in the group alongside Croatia and Belgium, who finished second and third in the 2018 World Cup respectively. The North African team took four points off the European sides before holding on for victory against Canada in their final group game.

A victory for Croatia over Belgium who faced off at the same time as Morocco played Canada, could have seen the North Africans drop to second. This is Morocco’s first last-16 appearance at a World Cup since 1986.

With Morocco and Croatia finishing first and second in the group respectively, Belgium and Canada are now out of the tournament.

This is Canada’s first World Cup since 1986. On the other hand, this is the first time Belgium has failed to qualify for the Round of 16 since 1998.

Morocco will now play the runners-up in Group E; either Spain, Japan, Costa Rica or Germany