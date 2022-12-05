Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, December 12, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s team have denied claims that the forward is set to sign a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on January 1st.

Earlier today, a report broke out that the out-of-contract star was on the verge of agreeing a huge deal that would’ve seen the five-time Ballon d’Or winner net close to €200million (£173m) per season.

However, sources close to Ronaldo today told Sportsmail reports of a deal being complete were ‘nonsense’.

Spanish outlet MARCA reported that Ronaldo – who is currently a free agent – was set to sign a deal with the Middle East outfit at the start of next month.

The outlet claimed that the initial deal was worth close to €100m (£86m) but would’ve been incentivised by further agreements such as advertisement and sponsorship deals.

The 37-year-old became a free agent at the end of last month following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having being crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.