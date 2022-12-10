Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the record for most capped men’s international after the Portuguese star was brought off the bench against Morocco to make his 196th appearance for his nation.

Ronaldo now shares the record with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

Despite the record, Ronaldo couldn’t rescue Portugal as they lost 1 – 0 to Morrocco and failed to advance to the semi-finals stage.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started from the bench against Morocco, after his replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 last-16 triumph over Switzerland.

Ronaldo’s latest international appearance brings him level with Al-Mutawa, who has held the outright lead since June.

Al-Mutawa had earned his 196th cap in Kuwait’s 3-0 defeat to Jordan in qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup.

The 37-year-old had previously held the title in 2021, only for FIFA to validate Malaysia’s Soh Chin Ann’s total at 195.

Al-Mutawa featured in 10 further internationals to reclaim the status as the most capped men’s international player, recognised by the governing body.

The forward, who has scored 56 goals for his country, currently plays for Qadsia SC in the Kuwait Premier League.

Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei last September for the most international goals by a men’s player, scoring two goals against the Republic of Ireland to go clear of the Iranian’s total of 109.