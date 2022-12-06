Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A police officer is currently in custody at Machakos police station on suspicion of shooting and seriously injuring a university student.

Police Corporal Michael Mulwa, is suspected to have shot one Brilliant Anusu, a Machakos University student who together with his colleagues had staged a demonstration due to the escalating level of insecurity in the area.

The student who is currently fighting for his life at the Machakos level 5 hospital, is suspected to have been part of a group of students that had engaged police officers in running battles for the better part of the day.

A total of 9 firearms including 5 pistols, 3 G-3riffles, and one AK-47 assault rifle have also been seized from different police officers and they will be subjected to forensic ballistic analysis at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, to scientifically ascertain which firearms were misused when quelling the riotous students.

The arrest of the officer comes hours after another police officer identified as Constable Kevin Sila, was cornered in a robbery incident in the area and was placed behind bars.

The officer in plainclothes had together with an accomplice identified as David Muringu attacked two students as they headed to their rented quarters in the wee hours of Monday morning. One of them was however lucky to escape as his classmate was attacked and his mobile phone snatched by the officer.

Quick action by students living nearby who responded to the distress calls saved their colleague, leading to the arrest of the two who are now facing robbery with violence charges.

Last Friday, 14 robbery with violence suspects linked to the spate of robberies mostly targeting university students living outside the campus, were arrested and placed behind bars in an operation aimed at restoring sanity in the area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations appeals to the Machakos University students and their student leaders to remain calm as detectives expedite investigations into the security incidents and bring all the suspects to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.