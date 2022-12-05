Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – A police officer is in custody on robbery with violence charges after he attacked a university student and robbed him of his mobile phone and other valuables.

The officer identified as Kevin Sila and an accomplice David Muringu had accosted two Machakos University students as they headed to their rented quarters on a bicycle last night.

The duo who were on a motorbike registration number KMTE 363W had flagged down the students in the wee hours of the morning before descending on one of them with resounding slaps as they ransacked his pockets.

His roommate however managed to escape the attack narrowly and took flight screaming, attracting neighbours who also happened to be students from the university.

The students responded to the distress calls and rescued their comrade from the wrath of the officer and his accomplice.

Drama unfolded when the officer attempted to escape after handing back the stolen phone but it was too late as his colleagues from Machakos police station arrived and arrested him and his colleague.

The officer-turned-suspect and his accomplice are cooling their heels at Machakos police station, pending arraignment on robbery with violence charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.