Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Actor, Robert DeNiro’s Upper East Side, New York City, townhome was in the early hours of Monday, December 19, broken into by a woman who tried stealing multiple presents from under his Christmas tree.

The “known burglar,” 30-year-old Shanice Aviles broke into the “The Irishman” star’s home around 2:30 a.m.

Officers with the NYPD’s 19th Precinct public safety team had spotted Aviles trying to open doors to commercial buildings before she made her way inside De Niro’s home.

The officers were already following Aviles because she was wanted in connection with other crimes. When she did not come out of the house, police reportedly entered to find Aviles allegedly bagging up presents from underneath the homeowner’s Christmas tree.

DeNiro then came downstairs to discover the woman. His daughter was also reportedly home at the time.

Sources told The Post that Aviles who has a total of 26 prior arrests began her crimes, which are mostly burglaries, during the coronavirus pandemic.