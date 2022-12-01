Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Rita Ora has finally cleared up rumours that she is “Becky With The Good Hair” who Jay-Z cheated with and Beyonce sang about.

During a candid chat with Louis Theroux, the How We Do singer, 32, addresses the time she was once accused of being Jay-Z’s mistress.

Rita insists she was never romantically involved with her former mentor Jay Z at any point during their working relationship.

In 2016, Beyonce released songs implying Jay-Z had been unfaithful with a mystery woman.

Lyrics about “Becky with the good hair” led to Rita being accused of having an affair with Jay Z after Rita posted a selfie of herself on Snapchat wearing a bikini top with lemons on it, in addition to rocking a necklace that seemingly bared the letter “J”.

Asking her about the accusations, Louis said: “One of the things that comes up a lot when Beyoncé had her album was a mysterious woman called Becky With The Good Hair, who allegedly Jay Z had cheated on.

“And then at some point in 2016, with Lemonade in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a ‘J’ around your neck.”

Rita rolled her eyes and replied: “Oh my God, it literally was a coincidence and I didn’t even think about it.

“I swear. And it wasn’t a ‘J’ it was an ‘r’. They flipped it round and it looked like a ‘J’.”

The recently married star added: “It was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with. This is what I mean, man. Pinch of salt. You’ve gotta take things with a pinch of salt.”

Rita then revealed: “And that’s what’s insane – I just had to sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘Not Becky’.”