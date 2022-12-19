Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is still in the campaign mood, going by how he spoke on Monday during the commissioning of the Machine-building division and the launch of Ol’ Borana Semiconductor Technologies Limited at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County.

Gachagua, instead of addressing issues affecting Kenyans, dwelled on the last election, where he said Kenyans used to consider him foolish until he defeated Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua during the Deputy President’s debate last July

“They thought I was foolish, until the day I destroyed Martha Karua within 90 minutes in debate,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua’s sentiments sparked a major uproar on social media with many Kenyans asking him to move on from the last election and instead speak new things that will address the high cost of living in the country.

Since he was elected as Deputy President in September, Gachagua has been speaking about how he defeated Karua during the Presidential debate.

