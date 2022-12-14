Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Tottenham star, Richarlison has taken to Instagram to show off a massive tattoo of himself and a pair of Brazilian legends after his nation’s 2022 World Cup exit.

He unveiled the tattoo featuring him, Ronaldo Lima and Neymar in an Instastory post on Tuesday, December 13, four days after Brazil’s defeat to Croatia.

Richarlison had hoped to help Neymar to a first World Cup title with the Paris Saint-Germain winger’s international career potentially winding down, but the Selecao fell short in a penalty shootout.