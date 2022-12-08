Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, December 8, 2022 – President William Ruto has not seen anything yet. This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his followers plan to march to State House carrying sufurias.

This was revealed by Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang, who declared that Azimio supporters will march to State House carrying sufurias to protest the high cost of living that has seen prices of basic commodities skyrocket.

While addressing a rally at Kamukunji Grounds, Kajwang stated that Raila Odinga should allow them to head to State House.

“We will ask Raila Odinga for permission to march to State House and search for food with our sufurias to find what to eat,” he declared.

His sentiments were echoed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who remarked that they will indeed actualize their plan of marching to State House.

“By end of this month, if the prices of maize flour will not have dropped, we will all march to State House to camp and eat there. All Kenyans will march there to demand maize and money for electricity bills,” he revealed.

In what was declared as resistance against President William Ruto’s government, Azimio legislators asked the public not to repay the Hustler Fund that was launched by Ruto on November 30.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo decried the high prices of unga while urging the public to default on the payment of the hustler fund.

“I have heard that Kenyans are being urged to take the hustler fund, I am here to tell you to take the money and do not refund, that is your money, do not repay,” he remarked.

Raila launched a resistance onslaught against President Ruto’s administration that is expected to run for 30 days before a final declaration is made.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.