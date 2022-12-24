Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24,2022 – Fresh details have emerged about the positions which President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have promised their political loyalists who lost their bids in the August 9 general elections after meeting them in State House on Friday.

The over 50 poll losers led by former Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, met Ruto and Gachagua at the Statehouse where they had a 3-hour meeting presided over by the Head of State.

Ruto told the poll losers to be patient since he will appoint them as parastatal heads and others as chief administrative secretaries.

“The President told them to be patient since there are many positions in his government where he can appoint them to,” said a source who attended the meeting.

Former Laikipia Woman Representative, Catherine Waruguru and former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga were among those who attended the meeting.

