Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – ODM politicians from Siaya County have challenged compatriots opposed to the Party Leader Raila Odinga to quit and form their party, stating that there was no vacuum in the region’s political leadership.

Governor James Orengo, flanked by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, declared that the petty attacks on the ODM leadership must halt, and those seeking favour from President William Ruto’s government must do so with respect.

They were speaking at Pap Boro village in Usonga during the funeral of the late Rosa Athieno Amoth on Saturday, November 17. The deceased was the mother of the acting director general of Health, Patrick Amoth.

“We want to assure you that any such rebellion will be crushed convincingly. If you feel you have the capacity to challenge ODM, please go ahead and form your own party,” Wandayi declared.

Orengo equally reiterated that Odinga was not only Nyanza’s political kingpin but also of the Western region.

“We shall not accept a few people to undermine Raila Odinga, leaders from both the national and county governments must respect him,” he remarked.

Raila’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, also called out a section of Azimio politicians, lamenting that they were hypocritical about their loyalty and support for his husband.

Ida accused some of them of using the former Premier to fuel their political ambitions only to dump Raila after Ruto won the race.

A section of ODM legislators in Luo-Nyanza have been pushing for Raila Odinga’s retirement from active politics.

Led by former chairman of Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Odoyo Owidi, the politicians openly asked Raila to retire from politics after he lost to President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

