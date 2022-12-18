Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 18, 2022 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party rebels to either respect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or ditch the orange outfit and form their party.

Speaking on Saturday, Orengo said that Raila deserves to be respected.

“We want to assure you that if there is any rebellion, it is going to be crushed.

“If you feel you have the capacity to challenge ODM, go ahead and form your party,” Orengo said

Orengo spoke at Usonga constituency during the funeral of the late Rosa Athieno Amoth, acting director general of Health Patrick Amoth’s mother.

He further said that they respect the national government’s leadership and other national leaders, and therefore, they too should respect Raila.

“Even though we have moved out of politics season, I want to appeal to leaders to be respectful. Starting from Nyanza, Western and entire Kenya, our leader Raila Odinga is respectful and we shall not allow leaders to disrespect him, “Orengo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.