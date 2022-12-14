Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Things between actor Pete Davidson and supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly heating up.

Rumours began to swirl last month about the pair months after Davidson’s break up with Kim Kardashian and Emily’s divorce from her ex-husband.

“They are going strong and getting a little more serious,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum said to People magazine, adding that the pair “are really enjoying their time together.”

There are a lot of strong similarities between Davidson and Ratalkowski with the source citing: “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise” as well as “a love of the East Coast.”

They also said that Davidson, 29, “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun”.

Another source told the magazine that the couple has talked about how the 31-year-old famous model “keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it,” calling their apparent romance “fun without any stress.”

“Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home,” the insider said, adding that the comedian “is very chill and understanding about her being a mom” to 21-month-old son Sylvester, whom she shares with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski is “in a great place” following her “very unexpected and rough” divorce, but “it took her a while to bounce back.”

It was revealed in July that Ratajkowski would be leaving Bear-McLard after four years of marriage over allegations that he had cheated on her. She filed for divorce in September.

Davidson and Ratajkowski made their first public appearance together at a basketball game in November, sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks-Grizzlies game.