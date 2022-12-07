Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Big Brother star, Ifuennada, has reacted to a comment left by a lady on her Instagram, attributing her success as a businesswoman to dating a married man.

Ifuennada posted the comment in which the said lady alleged that the reality TV star sleeps with ”other people’s husband” and that it is the married man that elevated her.

Reacting, Ifuennada laid curses on the woman. She wrote;

”Pls how do I deal with people like this. See how someone is tying my hardwork to sleeping with imaginary married men.

Is it that people truly don’t know or acknowledge how hard I work? Or do I showcase a lifestyle that seems like what I can’t afford?

All my life I’ve had to work for everything I have, no rich parents and even when I date I don’t date for money. If the few men I dated can write publicly about me, they’d tell you that they never paid my Bills because I was always content with my resources and what my resources could do for me. They’d tell you that I’m my own woman.

Now this g*dforsaken Amarachi has gone as far as wishing me death. WT actually f*ck guys?

Most times when I show skin, it is to advertise my brand, if you’ve followed me long enough you’ll know everything I do is strategic.

Do I, an adult, not have right over my own body?

Why can’t people like this unfollow me if they truly hate my content.

I swear, I’m sad and angry. If I knew where this b*tch lived, I’d pay her a visit she’d hate but always remember.

How can a woman say this to me?

Do you guys think that I don’t have feelings?

I have actually been battling with my mental and physical health these past few weeks, my life has been hell..and I have to somehow deal with this.

Guys, I’m tired.

@amarachi.chukwuemeka may pain and suffering never depart from your life. May all your hardwork yield nothing and may your recognition be given to someone else.”