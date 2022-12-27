Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Members of the Gbagyi Dance Troupe attended an annual festival held in Nigeria on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The photos posted by the event organizers, have elicited varying reactions on Facebook.

While members of the Gbagyi ethnic group hailed the display, someone described it as a “demonic show of shame”

Another user, who was at the event wrote:

“This is no joke. I watched it myself.”

“Culture or madness?”

Another person questioned the dress code but was immediately slammed by Gbagyi Facebook users who told him to respect their culture.

See photos and reactions