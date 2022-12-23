Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Rapper Vector and his baby mama, Yinka Coker, have tied the nuptial knots.

The couple who got married on Wednesday, December 21, welcomed their first child in 2020.

Watch videos from the wedding ceremony below