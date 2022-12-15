Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – American rapper, Gunna has been released from prison after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a sweeping gang indictment.

The case centres around the YSL label founded by rapper Young Thug and two others in 2016. Authorities claim that the label, to which Gunna is also signed, is a “criminal street gang”.

TMZ reported that the Grammy-nominated rapper entered a pre-negotiated plea known as an Alford plea Wednesday and was sentenced to 5 years, with one year commuted for the time he’s already served. The remaining 4 will be suspended, pending community service and other special conditions.

After taking the plea deal, Gunna released a statement claiming he didn’t think of YSL as a gang circa 2016 when his rap career began to pop off. He stated that he only focused on the entertainment aspect, even if it meant an exaggeration of the “Black urban” lifestyle.

He added;

“My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

Gunna also said he’s looking forward to giving back to his community and wants to youth to know that gangs and violence are gateways to their destruction.

Young Thug is still in jail, awaiting an upcoming trial expected to draw “around 300 witnesses.”

Here’s a video of Gunna leaving prison after being released

TAKE A LOOK: Rapper Gunna is officially out of jail. This is video of his first moments walking out of Fulton County Jail after he pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charge in what’s called an Alford Plea ⁦⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ pic.twitter.com/k8RXO8OijA — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) December 14, 2022