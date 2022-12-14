Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – The mother of Diddy’s newborn daughter has been revealed as a 28-year-old cyber-security specialist named, Dana Tran.

This is coming days after the Hip-Hop mogul shocked his fans by announcing the arrival of his sixth child, Love Sean Combs but he did not publicly name Love’s mother.

The rapper wrote: ‘I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.

‘Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!’

According to Love’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the baby was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, California with Diddy real name Sean John Combs listed as the father.

Dana is said to be a Southern California native, but it is unclear how she and the musician met and the extent of their relationship.

The Grammy-winning superstar fathered Christian Combs, 24, and 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs with his late ex-partner Kim Porter.

With his ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton, Diddy shares his oldest child – 28-year-old Justin Dior Combs. He also has a 15-year-old daughter named Chance Combs with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.

Diddy is currently in a relationship with singer, Yung Miami, 28.