Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Rapper, Cardi B clapped back at a Twitter troll accusing her of ‘performing in someone’s backyard’ during Miami Art Basel by showing off her sizable paycheck from WP Touring Inc.

‘I got [paid] 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,’ the Bronx-born 30-year-old wrote in a since-deleted tweeted Saturday.

‘Think about that when you type about this Grammy winner.’

The American rapper was paid upfront on November 3 for the exclusive gig for Chase Sapphire Reserve credit cardmembers at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach.

For her performance, she rocked a custom naked catsuit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier as she rapped her songs Hot S*** and Money. She also brought Grammy nominee GloRilla onstage to perform their new song, Tomorrow 2.

Cardi previously bragged about being paid over $1M per show for her debut US tour in the summer of 2019: ‘Mind you it was only 7 shows… Let’s not talk about numbers.’